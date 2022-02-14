Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,621 shares of company stock valued at $191,881 over the last three months. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

