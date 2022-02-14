KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,829 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,181,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,108,000 after acquiring an additional 34,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after acquiring an additional 809,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter.

KALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $15.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.11. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

