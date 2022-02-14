Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Sells $38,612.00 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $38,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of KALU opened at $99.37 on Monday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $87.91 and a 52 week high of $141.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day moving average of $106.49.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -342.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Amundi bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $38,974,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 105,433.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 258,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 258,311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,240 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 263,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,699,000 after purchasing an additional 124,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 573,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,855,000 after purchasing an additional 113,130 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.