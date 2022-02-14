Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Kadmon
Kadmon is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. Its clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies.
