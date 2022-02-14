JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Target Price to $60.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s current price.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $52.84 on Monday. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 125.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

