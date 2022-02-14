JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Target Price to $60.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s current price.
MRCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.
Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $52.84 on Monday. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 125.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
