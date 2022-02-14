JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,939 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000.

Shares of BBSC opened at $59.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.30. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $71.57.

