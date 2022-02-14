John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 177.8% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of HEQ stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $13.14. 214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,817. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 68.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 83,526 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 999.3% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 199,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 181,066 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

