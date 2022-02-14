JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $41.15

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.15, but opened at $39.35. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $39.76, with a volume of 13,908 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.08.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

