Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 185,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.