Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€240.00” Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($275.86) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

RI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($205.75) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays set a €243.00 ($279.31) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($252.87) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($287.36) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($232.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €225.33 ($259.00).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

RI stock opened at €191.70 ($220.34) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($123.28) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($156.61). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €202.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €196.28.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.