Jefferies Financial Group Increases O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $765.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $740.00 to $765.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q1 2022 earnings at $7.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $35.95 EPS.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $699.72.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $668.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $670.86 and a 200-day moving average of $636.82. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $428.79 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

