Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $30.30 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

FMS stock opened at $32.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.77. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $42.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 40.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth $224,080,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 520,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 200.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.