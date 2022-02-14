JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,536,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 76,414 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $110,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 115,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,337,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after buying an additional 4,217,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $1,878,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 835.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after buying an additional 7,277,722 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CLSA increased their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $73.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.00. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

