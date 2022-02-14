JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 2,744.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 4,110.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. CLSA lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.27.

JD.com stock opened at $73.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

