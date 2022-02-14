James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) versus BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Head to Head Comparison

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

James River Group has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares James River Group and BlackRock TCP Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group -16.68% -10.74% -1.64% BlackRock TCP Capital 88.59% 9.41% 4.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares James River Group and BlackRock TCP Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group $668.69 million 1.52 $4.82 million ($4.07) -6.68 BlackRock TCP Capital $172.10 million 4.66 $71.37 million $2.58 5.38

BlackRock TCP Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than James River Group. James River Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock TCP Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.7% of James River Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of James River Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

James River Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. BlackRock TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. James River Group pays out -29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BlackRock TCP Capital pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for James River Group and BlackRock TCP Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 BlackRock TCP Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75

James River Group currently has a consensus target price of $37.25, suggesting a potential upside of 37.05%. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus target price of $14.44, suggesting a potential upside of 3.94%. Given James River Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe James River Group is more favorable than BlackRock TCP Capital.

Summary

BlackRock TCP Capital beats James River Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment focuses on s workers’ compensation insurance coverage as well as specialty admitted fronting and program business. The Casualty Reinsurance segment deals with commercial liability and non-catastrophe property reinsurance to U.S. insurance companies and to the Company’s U.S.-based insurance subsidiaries. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of management and treasury activities of James River Group, James River UK, and JRG Holdings as well as interest expense associated with senior debt and Junior Subordinated Debt, and investment income from investments classified as other invested assets. The company was founded on May 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. We invest primarily in debt of private, middle-market companies with enterprise values typically between $100 million and $1.5 billion, including complex situations requiring specialized industry knowledge. While we invest primarily in senior debt instruments, we have the flexibility to provide financing solutions at any level of the capital structure. With our rigorous approach to due diligence, active investment monitoring and long-term perspective, we are an ideal partner for companies and sponsors seeking a stable source of capital.

