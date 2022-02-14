Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,663 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 732.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

HYLS stock opened at $46.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $46.04 and a 1-year high of $49.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st.

