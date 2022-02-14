Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $1,965,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,749,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in American Electric Power by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,760,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $546,084 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.65 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

