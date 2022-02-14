Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,143 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,399,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,966,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $375.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $321.39 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $412.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.77.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

