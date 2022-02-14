Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 560 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 560.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 660 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 over the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DKS opened at $111.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.76 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKS. Wedbush reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

