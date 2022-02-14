Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 307 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 462.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Novavax by 201.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Novavax by 40.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 350.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,645,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $1,143,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,467. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NVAX stock opened at $90.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.36. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $304.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

NVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

