Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) PT Raised to $190.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.43.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $167.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $143.61 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,748,000 after buying an additional 387,502 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after buying an additional 313,011 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $40,676,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

