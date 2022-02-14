J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) COO Sells $100,251.52 in Stock

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $152.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.62. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.70.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 13.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

