IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Purchased by Commodore Capital LP

Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001,896 shares during the quarter. IVERIC bio comprises approximately 11.8% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Commodore Capital LP owned about 2.64% of IVERIC bio worth $44,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 6,276.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,326 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth $25,098,000. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in IVERIC bio by 108.3% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,765,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,533 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth $11,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms acquired 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $50,024.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 8,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $122,238.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,398 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISEE traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $15.02. 4,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,693. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.44. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $19.32.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISEE. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

