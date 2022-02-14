ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.33

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.33 and last traded at $66.09, with a volume of 29476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOCY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ITOCHU by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 485,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 79,172 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in ITOCHU by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ITOCHU by 118.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in ITOCHU during the second quarter worth about $230,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.