ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.33

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.33 and last traded at $66.09, with a volume of 29476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37.
ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)
ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.
