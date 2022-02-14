iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.45 Million

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Equities analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to announce $85.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.00 million and the highest is $120.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year sales of $189.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.27 million to $224.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $326.08 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $417.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

NASDAQ ITOS traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.93. 13,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,493. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.07 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.47.

In related news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $966,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $332,678.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,280 shares of company stock worth $17,922,087 over the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,531,000 after acquiring an additional 636,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 483,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,694,000.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.