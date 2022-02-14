iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.45 Million

Equities analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to announce $85.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.00 million and the highest is $120.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year sales of $189.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.27 million to $224.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $326.08 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $417.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

NASDAQ ITOS traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.93. 13,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,493. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.07 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.47.

In related news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $966,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $332,678.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,280 shares of company stock worth $17,922,087 over the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,531,000 after acquiring an additional 636,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 483,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,694,000.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

