Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE ISR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.39. 1,753 shares of the stock traded hands.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

