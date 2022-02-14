iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lowered by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,377 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,774,000 after buying an additional 405,875 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,591,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,189 shares during the period.

IWM opened at $201.38 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $188.09 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

