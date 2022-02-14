iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 168.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81,433 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 34,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,467,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,467,000 after purchasing an additional 373,575 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $163.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.59 and its 200-day moving average is $163.41. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

