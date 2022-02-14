iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAE. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $882,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 762.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,728 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 10,742.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the period.

UAE stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $17.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

