iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Position Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 803.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 271,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,881,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,083,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $489,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

EEMA opened at $80.19 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $76.84 and a 1-year high of $100.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.43.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $1.676 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.