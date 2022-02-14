iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Position Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 803.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 271,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,881,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,083,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $489,000.
EEMA opened at $80.19 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $76.84 and a 1-year high of $100.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.43.
