iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 653.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 444,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $29,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $62.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $97.55.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

