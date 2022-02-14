iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,823 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.72% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $28,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 10,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of EWC opened at $38.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.12. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

