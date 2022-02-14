iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 55.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

IBTG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,493. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $26.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

