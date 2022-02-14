iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI opened at $62.77 on Monday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.34.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

