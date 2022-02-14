iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.50.

IRBT stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $137.79.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that iRobot will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 48.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 344,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 111,688 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot by 57,909.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 105,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iRobot by 44.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the third quarter worth $6,659,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 25.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after acquiring an additional 80,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

