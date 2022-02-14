IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,703. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 million, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.20.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 2,511.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 11.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 13.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.