IRadimed Co. to Issue Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) announced a dividend on Monday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, February 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $49.57 on Monday. IRadimed has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $54.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.79 million, a PE ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. Research analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 6,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $248,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $200,590.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 209,727 shares of company stock valued at $9,313,340 in the last ninety days. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IRadimed by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in IRadimed in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.