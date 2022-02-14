IRadimed Co. Declares Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) announced a dividend on Monday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, February 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

IRMD stock opened at $49.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 0.90. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $54.73.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 6,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $248,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $403,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,727 shares of company stock valued at $9,313,340. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IRadimed by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in IRadimed by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 38.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.