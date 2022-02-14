IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,767 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $117,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.17.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $244.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.04. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.13 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

