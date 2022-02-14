Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.82.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $4,534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,776,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,765,000 after purchasing an additional 519,278 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,900,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,176,000 after purchasing an additional 169,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 876,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,605,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,815,000 after purchasing an additional 263,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.83. 4,496,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 92.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

