Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Power Integrations (POWI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) recently:

2/10/2022 – Power Integrations was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

2/7/2022 – Power Integrations was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

2/5/2022 – Power Integrations was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2022 – Power Integrations had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Power Integrations had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Power Integrations was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

POWI stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.95. 29,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,666. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.87.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $499,954.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,183 shares of company stock worth $2,533,705 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

