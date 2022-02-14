Investec Lowers Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) to Hold

Investec lowered shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

TCEHY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on Tencent in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tencent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.64.

Get Tencent alerts:

TCEHY stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. Tencent has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $578.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.22.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.