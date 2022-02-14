Invesco Ltd. Sells 38,824 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,268,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $200,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 38.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 81,205 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $91.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.