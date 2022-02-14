Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,714,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 288,873 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $191,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.11.

DTE Energy stock opened at $116.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.62. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.