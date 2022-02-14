Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend by 44.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Invesco to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. Invesco has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.