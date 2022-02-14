Invesco Ltd. Has $187.75 Million Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 576,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,619 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $187,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Abiomed by 4,427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,805,000 after purchasing an additional 472,508 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after buying an additional 139,295 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 724,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,821,000 after buying an additional 120,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,371,000 after buying an additional 115,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.75.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $294.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.53. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,162 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,104 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

