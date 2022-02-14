Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,176,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236,898 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $195,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 129.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 1,025.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 1,071.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLL. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.06.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $92.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

