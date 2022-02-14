Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,257,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619,758 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $184,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,222 shares of company stock worth $4,623,836 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $44.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

