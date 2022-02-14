Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 90,589 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $170,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.70.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $126.20 on Monday. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

