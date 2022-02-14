Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,174,169 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 1,215.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,174,169 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $179,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 47.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 74.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 25.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,829,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $115.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.67. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $173.24.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WK. Citigroup began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 933,433 shares of company stock valued at $140,841,960. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.